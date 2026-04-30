Veteran Malaysian actress and Pontianak star Maria Menado dies at 94

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Maria Menado is best known for her starring role in the 1957 film Pontianak, one of the earliest Malay horror films.

Malaysian actress Maria Menado, one of the most prominent film stars from the golden era of Malay cinema from the 1950s to the early 1960s, died on April 30. She was 94.

Born Liesbet Dotulong in 1932 in Minahasa, North Sulawesi, she made a name for herself after moving to Singapore, where she joined Malay Film Productions and Cathay-Keris Film Productions.

Also known as Datuk Seri Maria Abdullah, she is best known for her starring role in the 1957 film Pontianak, widely regarded as one of the earliest Malay horror films.

Her son-in-law Sairul Amar Ayob confirmed her death at a private medical centre in Kuala Lumpur to Malaysian news channel Astro Awani.