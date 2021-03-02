Veteran Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang looks healthy in recent photo

Veteran Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang, who starred in the Channel 8 television series The Teochew Family in 1995, looked hale and hearty in a recent photo. He had not been seen in public for some time.

On Sunday (Feb 28), his niece, singer Linda Wong, posted on social media a photo of herself with him and his wife, actress Lisa Chiao Chiao.

Wong, 52, wrote: "After CNY, but I still received my red envelope today from my uncle & aunt."

Wong is the daughter of veteran Taiwanese actor Jimmy Wang Yu, 77, who was in the news in February when he left hospital for the first time in five years after suffering a second stroke in late 2015.

Tsang, 86, is the elder brother of Wong's mother, late actress Jeanette Lin Tsui, whose real name was Tsang Yi Cheng.

Both Kenneth Tsang and Chiao, 77, seemed to be in good spirits in the photo posted by Wong.

While Tsang was seen in the photo with a glass of wine, Wong told the media that he did not drink that day as he was on medication for high blood pressure.

According to Hong Kong media reports, Tsang and Chiao seldom went out to eat and did not make any visits during Chinese New Year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tsang sparked a controversy in 1995 when he said "Singapore actors are stupid" in an interview with a weekly entertainment magazine. He later apologised for his remarks.

He was also in the news in 2015 after fellow veteran actor Patrick Tse slapped him while they were promoting their reality show at a press conference.

Tsang has acted in more than 100 movies and TV series since he entered the entertainment industry in the 1950s. He won the Best Supporting Actor award for the crime thriller Overheard 3 (2014) at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 2015.