Veteran HK actor Lau Siu Ming dies at 94

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lau Siu Ming’s turn as the androgynous tree demon Lao Lao in the horror-fantasy film, A Chinese Ghost Story (1987), became one of his most famous roles.

Hong Kong veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu Ming has died at the age of 94.

His death was confirmed by Hong Kong voice actor Ding Yue, who told Hong Kong media that Lau died on Sept 2 at about 6pm.

Lau, known affectionately as “Ming Sir”, had stepped back from the limelight in recent years amid declining health.

Described as a pioneer in Hong Kong’s dance scene, he was among the first of his peers to pursue dance training in Europe.

He received a scholarship in the early 1960s to study at Rosella Hightower dancing school in Cannes, France, and later directed performances for dance groups in France and Belgium.

He returned to Hong Kong in 1967 and focused on dance instruction, becoming a dance master and choreographer for TV stations Rediffusion Television and TVB.

In 1979, Lau was invited by Hong Kong film-maker Tsui Hark to star in his directorial debut The Butterfly Murders (1979), which marked Lau’s entry into the film industry.

He went on to deliver many memorable performances across film and television, with his portrayal of the villain Lao Lao – an androgynous tree demon – in director Ching Siu Tung’s horror-fantasy film, A Chinese Ghost Story (1987), becoming one of his most famous roles.

Other notable film and TV appearances included The Legend Of The Condor Heroes series (1983), martial arts film Swordsman (1990) and action feature China Strike Force (2000), alongside Hong Kong singer-actor Aaron Kwok and Mandopop star Wang Leehom.

Lau’s career also took him to Singapore in the mid-1990s and early 2000s.

He appeared in epic drama series The Golden Pillow (1995 to 1996) and blockbuster serial Brave New World (1996 to 1997), which also starred fellow Hong Kong actor Alex Man and Singaporean actress Fann Wong.

Both series were produced by the Television Corporation of Singapore, the precursor to Mediacorp.

He also acted in Mediacorp drama The Rainbow Connection (2005), which starred fellow Hong Kong actress Michelle Yim and Singaporean actress Jeanette Aw.

Lau was conferred an honorary fellowship by the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts in 2007 in recognition of his contributions to the performing arts sector.

He was awarded the Medal of Honour by the Hong Kong government in 2013 and received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the TVB Anniversary Awards that same year.

Lau continued to act and dance well into his 80s, according to the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts .

After taking a short break from acting to care for his wife Cheung Wai Ling, who died of cancer in 2012 at the age of 72, he returned to the screen in TVB gambling drama Bet Hur (2017). The couple have two children.

Lau’s final acting role was in Hong Kong TV drama The Gutter (2020).

Hong Kong actor Ngo Ka Nin (left) with late actor Lau Siu Ming in a post on social media published on Oct 9, 2025. PHOTO: NGOKANIN/INSTAGRAM

The actor, who retreated from the public eye in his later years, spent his 93rd birthday in hospital, reported news outlet Sing Tao Headline.

His last public appearance was in October 2025, when he attended a reception in Hong Kong marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Hong Kong’s Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law paid tribute to Lau on Sept 3.

“Ming Sir devoted his life to dance and the performing arts. His talent and dedication will always be remembered,” she said in a press statement. “We deeply mourn his passing and pay the highest tribute to his outstanding artistic achievements.”

Lau died on the same day as Hong Kong martial arts actor Chen Kuan Tai, who was 80.

Hong Kong veteran journalist Wong Man Ling (left) shared a photo of herself with late actor Chen Kuan Tai on social media on Sept 2. PHOTO: WONG MAN LING/XIAOHONGSHU

Chen died at about 5am due to suspected cerebral haemorrhage, according to Hong Kong journalist Wong Man Ling.

Chen rose to fame in 1972 with gongfu film The Boxer From Shantung (1972). His martial arts skills helped popularise the gangster martial arts genre.