Singapore veteran deejay Brian Richmond retires from radio

Brian Richmond, a veteran of the local radio scene, is retiring from radio after a career spanning some five decades. PHOTO: ST FILE
Yamini Chinnuswamy
Correspondent
SINGAPORE – Brian Richmond, a veteran of the local radio scene, is retiring after a career spanning some five decades.

He made the announcement during his morning show on Gold 905, The Vintage Showcase.

On its Facebook page, Gold 905 confirmed the news, noting that Sunday was his last day at work.

“We would like to thank him for all his contributions. While we will miss him greatly, we wish him all the best,” the statement said.

It added that The Vintage Showcase will be taken over by deejay Phillip Chew.

During his final broadcast, Richmond, 75, reportedly made it clear that his retirement would be permanent.

“I’m not going on vacation. I’m going on a long, long journey,” he said.

“It’s a painful decision for me, but I’m bowing out while I’m ahead,” he added.

Richmond began in radio in the 1970s, and has remained a steady presence on the airwaves ever since. He was given a lifetime achievement award at the Singapore Radio Awards in 2005.

