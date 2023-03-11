Vengeance is hers: Avenging angels we love to watch

SINGAPORE – There is something undeniably satisfying about watching women take revenge in television shows and movies.

It explains how recent K-drama The Glory, which dropped its second part on Netflix on Friday, became a hit.

Starring top South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo as the steely yet vulnerable Moon Dong-eun, the series follows her diabolical plan to plot the downfall of those who had bullied her viciously in school.

The graphic scenes of her being branded with a hair-curling iron as a teen – and witnessing her scarred body and traumatised mind as an adult – provoke a visceral reaction.

And seeing her strike back through psychological manipulation and the bullies getting their comeuppance leaves the viewer feeling vindicated.

The same catharsis is experienced while watching these five avenging angels plan and execute their revenge on screen. As they say, vengeance is mine.

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

