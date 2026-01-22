Ryan Coogler’s vampire horror Sinners breaks all-time Oscars record with 16 nominations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Set in the 1930s segregated US South, Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan, who plays twins battling supernatural forces and racists.

LOS ANGELES - Vampire period horror film Sinners smashed the all-time Oscars record with 16 nominations, the Academy announced on Jan 22.

The blues-inflected drama set in the 1930s segregated US South from director Ryan Coogler scored nominations in nearly every category possible, including best picture.

It blasted past the previous record of 14, jointly held by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land.

The tally included a best actor nomination for Michael B. Jordan, who plays twins battling supernatural forces and racists, as well as nods for everything from screenplay to score.

Sinners also picked up a nomination for best casting, the first new category to be added to Hollywood’s most prestigious awards in more than two decades.

One Battle After Another came second with 13 nods, including best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio.

The top two films both came from Warner Bros, the movie studio that is currently the target of a bidding war between Netflix and Paramount.

Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value each bagged nine nominations, while Hamnet secured eight. AFP