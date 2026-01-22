Straitstimes.com header logo

Ryan Coogler’s vampire horror Sinners breaks all-time Oscars record with 16 nominations

The nominees for Best Picture "Sinners" during the 98th Academy Awards nominations announcement at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, on January 22, 2026 (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Set in the 1930s segregated US South, Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan, who plays twins battling supernatural forces and racists.

PHOTO: AFP

  • "Sinners," a vampire period horror, broke the Oscars record with 16 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan.
  • "One Battle After Another" secured 13 nominations, including Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio; both films are from Warner Bros.
  • Other films nominated include "Frankenstein," "Marty Supreme," and "Sentimental Value" with nine nods each, and "Hamnet" with eight.

AI generated

LOS ANGELES - Vampire period horror film Sinners smashed the all-time Oscars record with 16 nominations, the Academy announced on Jan 22.

The blues-inflected drama set in the 1930s segregated US South from director Ryan Coogler scored nominations in nearly every category possible, including best picture.

It blasted past the previous record of 14, jointly held by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land.

The tally included a best actor nomination for Michael B. Jordan, who plays twins battling supernatural forces and racists, as well as nods for everything from screenplay to score.

Sinners also picked up a nomination for best casting, the first new category to be added to Hollywood’s most prestigious awards in more than two decades.

One Battle After Another came second with 13 nods, including best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio.

The top two films both came from Warner Bros, the movie studio that is currently the target of a bidding war between Netflix and Paramount.

Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value each bagged nine nominations, while Hamnet secured eight. AFP

