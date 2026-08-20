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US singer Post Malone engaged to girlfriend Christy Lee over a year after debuting relationship

Post Malone reportedly proposed to Christy Lee in the US state of Utah on Aug 18.

Seasons change and American singer-rapper Post Malone is now engaged to his girlfriend, stylist Christy Lee, more than a year after they were spotted in public together at a dinner in Rome.

In a photo shared by Lee’s friend Marina Hollyer on Instagram Stories on Aug 19, Lee is seen kissing the singer’s forehead while showing off a diamond ring and wearing a veil and a sash with the words “Bride to Be”.

“My best friend in the world just got engaged,” Hollyer wrote. “Love you more than words.”

Hollyer also shared a photo of Post Malone, 31, and Lee, who is reportedly in her early 20s, posing with a group of friends, and another picture of Lee using her left hand to cover her mouth while showing off her ring at the same time.

American celebrity news site TMZ, which was among the first media outlets to report on the engagement, said that Post Malone proposed to Lee in the American state of Utah on Aug 18.

The singer-rapper was first linked to Lee after they were spotted together in early 2025. PHOTO: BROOKEDONOVANN/INSTAGRAM

The singer-rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, was first linked to Lee after they were spotted together in early 2025.

Lee, who has studied at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York, has done work for celebrities such as American singer-actress Bella Thorne and Norwegian model Frida Aasen.

TMZ reported in March 2025 that Post Malone and Lee were spotted strolling in Rome in January that year.

The media outlet also shared a TikTok video showing Lee holding Post Malone’s arm at the top level of a bar while he waved to the person filming the video.

“Post Malone randomly showing up in your small hometown bar & saying hi to you,” read the caption for the video.

In June 2025, however, TMZ – citing sources – disclosed that Post Malone and Lee had split up.

It is not clear when the couple reconciled, but they were seen arriving together at the Khaite fashion show in New York in February.

Post Malone, known for songs such as Sunflower (2018) and Circles (2019), was previously engaged to his long-time girlfriend Jamie Park, with whom he has a four-year-old daughter. They were believed to have split in late 2024 and settled their custody battle over their child in November 2025.

Post Malone, who is currently on a break from his Big A** Stadium World Tour, is scheduled to perform next in Dieppe, Canada, on Aug 29. He will kick off the Asian leg of his tour in Hong Kong on Sept 16 and will perform in Singapore at the National Stadium on Sept 25.