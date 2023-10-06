US rock band Weezer to perform NDP favourite Home at Singapore concert

SINGAPORE – American band Weezer’s concert at The Star Theatre on Wednesday will include something special for Singapore fans – a rendition of National Day Parade song Home.

Rivers Cuomo, frontman for the alternative rock stalwarts, has been practising too, and he sent this reporter a recording of him singing a note-perfect, stripped-down rendition of the beloved anthem, accompanied by a piano.

In a Zoom interview, the singer says he has been chatting with fans from Singapore on online discussion site Discord, which was how he found out about the 1998 ballad composed by Dick Lee and sung by Kit Chan.

“We’ve been talking about the (Singapore) show and how to make it special, and that song came up,” the 53-year-old says.

“We think about the set list very carefully, and we want to play a very long set. We play all the fan favourites because we don’t get to go there every year.”

Cuomo also asked the fans if there were any local phrases that he should say at the concert.

“Apparently, there’s something called Singlish. It’ll be fun for me to learn some of those phrases.”

At Weezer’s last Singapore show at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre in 2016, Cuomo performed an impromptu ditty about home-grown swimmer Joseph Schooling achieving Singapore’s first gold medal win at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The band also flashed a photo of another national swimmer, Tao Li, on stage to go with their 2016 track, Thank God For Girls.

And because the members are all into pickleball – a combination of badminton, ping-pong and tennis – they plan to play a few rounds of the sport while in Singapore, even in the heat and humidity.

“We go out in any weather – we actually just played in 110 deg (Fahrenheit) weather in Arizona. It’s so hot, but we love it.”

A temperature of 110 deg F is about 43 deg C.

Formed in 1992, Weezer also comprise drummer Patrick Wilson, guitarist and keyboardist Brian Bell and bassist Scott Shriner.