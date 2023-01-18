US rapper Cardi B given second chance by judge for community service hours

Rapper Cardi B appears at the Queens County Criminal Court in New York on Jan 17, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
NEW YORK – Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has until March 1 to complete 15 days of mandatory community service over a 2018 assault at a strip club, a New York City judge ruled on Tuesday.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office told Reuters the hearing was a “compliance update” and the judge had asked Cardi B to come in because she had not completed her 15 days of community service per her plea deal.

The WAP (2020) artiste, 30, arrived at the Queens County Criminal Court wearing a form-fitting white dress and long white coat.

Cardi B’s attorney said in a statement: “Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavours. She therefore appreciates the court giving her until March 1 to complete her community service commitment in Queens, New York.”

Police said the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, got into an argument with female bartenders at a club.

She had accused one of them of having an affair with her husband and fellow rapper, Offset.

Cardi B pleaded guilty to two misdemeanour assault charges in 2022 after being accused of starting a fight with two bartenders, claiming she wanted to be a better example for her two children.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” she said after her hearing in September. “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me.” REUTERS

