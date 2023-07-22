US movie fans hit the multiplexes for 'Barbenheimer'

LOS ANGELES - Film fans headed to cinemas in Los Angeles for early screenings of frothy comedy Barbie and nuclear arms biopic Oppenheimer - a double feature billed as “Barbenheimer.”

At the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, some moviegoers were fully getting into the global Barbenheimer craze, with plans to see both films on the same day.

“I bought my tickets months ago as soon as they were available,” 25-year-old Joey Litvak said, as he walked to an Oppenheimer screening on Thursday.

“I’m seeing Barbie... right after. Barbenheimer.”

Both films open on Friday, but they could not be more different.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the Mattel doll, who is living her idyllic life in Barbie World, until one day she starts having dark thoughts and flat feet.

Oppenheimer, from acclaimed director Christopher Nolan, stars Cillian Murphy as US physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who oversaw the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II.

“It’s showing that you have two movies that couldn’t appear on the surface more different, but really they’re appealing to the same audiences,” said Ms Jackie Brenneman, executive vice-president of the National Association of Theatre Owners.

“It’s very clear that to fully appreciate these movies, you have to experience them with other people,” she added.

Earlier this week, the association reported that about 200,000 people had bought tickets to see both movies on the same day.

Film fan Christian Cage, 45, said he planned to see both films before heading to work later at night.

“I’m going to be exhausted, but it’s a really hot day here in LA, so there’s no better place to be than a nice air-conditioned room watching movies all day,” he said.