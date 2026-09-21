US supermodel Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber dies aged 27

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Presley Gerber (left) was the elder child of US supermodel Cindy Crawford and American businessman Rande Gerber.

LOS ANGELES - Presley Gerber, the son of American supermodel Cindy Crawford, died on Sept 20 aged 27.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner in its report indicated that he died in a rehabilitation facility. It did not provide a cause of death.

Gerber was the elder child of Crawford, 60, and American businessman Rande Gerber, 64, and worked as a model.

Presley Gerber’s fashion work included campaigns and runway appearances for brands such as Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana. In 2018, he appeared alongside his mother in Pepsi’s Super Bowl LII commercial.

He had previously opened up about his struggles with mental health.

In an Instagram post in November 2025, he said that he had started a series called Mental Health Mondays, saying “the goal was to spark real conversations about the stuff most people hide”.

In August, his sister Kaia Gerber, who is also a model, spoke about her brother’s struggles in an interview with Vogue magazine.

“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” she said. REUTERS