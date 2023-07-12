US jury rules four pages found in a couch are Aretha Franklin’s true will

NEW YORK - More than four years of family conflict over the estate of Aretha Franklin ended on Tuesday when an American jury decided what her family could not – which of two hand-scrawled wills represented the famed singer’s true wishes for how to divide her estate.

After a two-day trial in a probate court in Pontiac, Michigan, a six-person jury decided after less than an hour of deliberation that a four-page document written by Franklin in 2014 – and discovered under a couch cushion at her home, months after Franklin’s 2018 death – should serve as her will.

The verdict resolved the biggest problem that had been hanging over the late Queen of Soul’s estate, and sets in motion a plan for how income and assets from her estate should be divided.

“We just want to exhale right now,” Kecalf Franklin, one of the singer’s four sons, said outside the courtroom. “It’s been a long five years for my family and my children.”

After the singer died of pancreatic cancer at age 76 on Aug 16, 2018, her family believed she had no will.

Under Michigan law, her assets would have been divided equally among her four sons: Kecalf, Edward and Clarence Franklin, and Ted White Jr. The sons unanimously selected a cousin as the estate’s personal representative, a position similar to that of an executor.

But months later, in May 2019, the two handwritten documents were found at Franklin’s home in suburban Detroit – one in a locked cabinet, the other in a spiral notebook in the couch – which immediately divided the singer’s children.

It also raised questions about how music royalties and other income from the estate – as well as cherished items like Franklin’s furs, jewellrey and musical instruments – would be distributed.

Neither document was prepared by a lawyer, and neither lists witnesses, although the first one was notarised. Both had detailed lists of assets, along with what seemed to be extraneous information, like dismissive comments about some of the men in Franklin’s life.

In the absence of a traditionally executed will, the jury was left to decide whether the 2014 document met with the standards of Michigan law, which allow for “holographic”, or handwritten, wills.

The wills also divided Franklin’s assets differently. The earlier one specified weekly and monthly allowances to each of Franklin’s four sons. It also stipulated that Kecalf and Edward “must take business classes and get a certificate or a degree” to collect from the estate.

In the later will, three of Franklin’s sons – all except Clarence – would receive equal shares of their mother’s music royalties, but Kecalf and his children would receive more of Franklin’s personal property.

According to the document, Kecalf would receive his mother’s primary home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan – valued at US$1.1 million (S$1.47 million) at the time of her death – as well as the singer’s cars. According to an accounting submitted to court in March, Franklin owned a Mercedes-Benz, two Cadillacs and a Thunderbird convertible.

Kecalf and Edward favoured this later document, saying that it represented her final wishes and revoked the earlier one. White, who long played guitar in his mother’s band, argued for the 2010 will; at about a dozen pages, that document is much more detailed, and has Franklin’s signature on every page.

“Yes, there’s nothing that says you can’t keep a will in a spiral notebook in your couch cushion,” Mr Kurt Olson, a lawyer for White, said in his opening statement. “The bigger issue here is: What was her intent?”