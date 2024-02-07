US country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after cancer battle

NEW YORK – Toby Keith, the larger-than-life American singer-songwriter of No. 1 country hits such as Who’s Your Daddy? and Made In America, and one of the biggest stars to come out of Nashville in three decades, died on Feb 5. He was 62.

His death was announced on his official website. The announcement did not say where he died. His publicist Elaine Schock said only that he died in Oklahoma, where he had lived his entire life.

Keith announced in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer and was being treated with chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

In a recent interview with the Oklahoma City television station KWTV, Keith, who played a run of shows in Las Vegas in December, said he was still undergoing treatment.

Singing in an alternately declamatory and crooning baritone, Keith cultivated a boisterous, in-your-face persona with recordings such as I Wanna Talk About Me and Beer For My Horses.

Keith wrote or co-wrote most of his material, which ranged stylistically from traditional honky-tonk to Southern rock.

More than 60 of his singles reached the country chart, including 20 No. 1 hits, and he sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015.

Keith was in his 30s when he signed his first record deal in 1993. He had previously worked as a rodeo hand, a roughneck in the Oklahoma oil fields and a semi-professional football player to support his young family.

The singer was often a lightning rod for controversy, especially where politics were concerned.

Perhaps the most prominent instance was with Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American). Keith wrote the song in response to the 9/11 attacks and the death of his father, a veteran who was disabled.

The record triggered a dispute with Natalie Maines, lead singer of the Dixie Chicks (now the Chicks), who heard the song as the ugliest sort of nationalism.

“I don’t apologise for being patriotic,” Keith said in a 2007 interview with American newspaper Newsday.

Toby Keith Covel was born on July 8, 1961, in Clinton, Oklahoma, the second of three children of Carolyn Joan Covel and Hubert K. Covel Jr.