US band Fall Out Boy to return to Singapore for December concert

SINGAPORE – American band Fall Out Boy are set to perform in Singapore in December after a five-year hiatus.

The show, to be held at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Halls 401-403, on Dec 12, is part of a tour that also includes Bangkok and Manila

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (Sept 29), but prices have yet to be released.

The alternative rock/pop punk quartet’s previous shows here include gigs at Zepp@BIGBOX in 2018 and Max Pavilion in 2007.

Comprising singer-guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, guitarist Joe Trohman and drummer Andy Hurley, the Chicago band are best known for songs such as Centuries (2014), Immortals (2014) and Thnks Fr Th Mmrs (2007).

Formed in 2011, they have released eight albums, including their 2003 debut Take This To Your Grave and their most recent, So Much (For) Stardust, which they dropped in March.

The group also made the news in July for their rendition of Billy Joel’s 1989 hit We Didn’t Start The Fire, updated with new lyrics depicting events from recent times.

Fall Out Boy – Live In Singapore

Where: Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Halls 401-403, Level 4

When: Dec 12, 8pm

Admission: Ticket go on sale Sept 29, 10 am through Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555). Prices to be released.