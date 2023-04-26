US actress Melissa McCarthy fronts People magazine’s Beautiful Issue cover

LOS ANGELES - American actress Melissa McCarthy said she was “incredibly flattered” after being chosen to grace the cover of American magazine People’s 2023 Beautiful Issue.

“I felt like it was saying something really lovely to my younger self, to my 20-year-old self,” the 52-year-old told People on the selection. “And maybe to other people, too.”

Previous cover girls of the Beautiful Issue include English actress Helen Mirren (2022) and American model Chrissy Teigen (2021).

McCarthy, known for starring in TV series Gilmore Girls (2000 to 2007) and comedy films such as Bridesmaids (2011) and The Heat (2013), joked that she thought People had dialled the wrong number when she first received the news.

“I was like, ‘Have you called the right person?’” she said on news programme Good Morning America on Tuesday after her cover was revealed.

Her first thought after learning that it was true was: “Did my mum and my dad have the two main votes?”

On a serious note, McCarthy - who will play Ursula the sea witch in the live action musical fantasy film The Little Mermaid, opening in Singapore cinemas on May 25 - said she loves “what it says about redefining what we think could be beautiful, could be strong, could be anything, ‘cause I think they’re all wrapped up together now”.

She has been married to American actor and film-maker Ben Falcone, 49, since 2005 and share two daughters - Vivian, 15, and Georgette, 13.

McCarthy credits her husband for helping her finally feel confident about herself.

“Because he’s so constantly loving and kind. And funny and the weirdest human I know, to be honest,” she said. ”And somewhere in my 30s, I was like ‘I’m okay with who I am.’ And if someone wasn’t thrilled with that, that’s okay too. At some point I was like, ‘They’re not all going to like you.’ You have to learn that the hard way, but it’s a good (lesson).”