Actress Betty White turns 99 as she celebrates re-release of her talk show

A 99th birthday calls for a grand celebration and American actress Betty White certainly savoured the occasion.

The television veteran, who turned 99 on Sunday (Jan 17), wrote on Instagram: "Would you believe it?! It's my 99th birthday which means I can stay up as late as I want without asking."

She also shared a clip of her 1970s syndicated series, The Pet Set, writing: "I am also very pleased to let you know about the re-release of my long-lost series after 50 years! I am just so proud of the Pet Set."

White hosted The Pet Set, which was produced by her and her late husband Allen Ludden and featured guest stars such as Carol Burnett, Doris Day, Burt Reynolds and Jimmy Stewart, who would bring along their pets.

The talk show will be available on streaming platforms and released on DVD on Feb 23.

Referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, White ended the post by saying: "I hope everyone is well and staying safe. We will get through this."

White began her TV career in 1939 three months after her high school graduation. Her credits range from Hollywood On Television (1949) to Forky Asks A Question (2019), an animated series based on the Toy Story movies (1995 to 2019).

She is also known for starring in sitcoms such as Life With Elizabeth (1953 to 1955), The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970 to 1977) and The Golden Girls (1985 to 1992).

She has hosted her own talk show, The Betty White Show, in 1954 and 1958 and starred in a sitcom of the same name in 1977 and 1978.

White has received eight Emmy Awards in various categories and became the oldest-ever guest host on Saturday Night Live at age 88 in 2010.