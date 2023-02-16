One Million Years BC actress Raquel Welch dies aged 82

LOS ANGELES – Raquel Welch, the American actress who became an international sex symbol after appearing in a deerskin bikini in One Million Years BC (1966), died on Wednesday, her manager said. She was 82.

Welch’s manager said in an e-mail statement to AFP that she had died peacefully early on Wednesday morning after “a brief illness”, without providing further details.

The Golden Globe winner starred in more than 30 films – including Fantastic Voyage (1966) and The Three Musketeers (1973) – as well as some 50 television series in a career spanning five decades.

Welch, born Jo Raquel Tejada in 1940, grew up in California and won multiple beauty titles in her teens.

She launched her acting career with a string of walk-on parts in minor films, including the 1964 musical feature Roustabout, starring Elvis Presley.

Her break came when studio 20th Century Fox picked her to star in the science-fiction film Fantastic Voyage.

That same year, she had a leading role in One Million Years BC, a fantasy film famous mainly for Welch’s bikini-clad cavewoman.

While the film received mediocre reviews, Welch’s image on its poster became part of cinema history.

She would later struggle to avoid being typecast, writing in her 2010 autobiography Beyond The Cleavage that “all else would be eclipsed by this bigger-than-life sex symbol”.