US actor Sean Penn visits Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, loans him an Oscar

KYIV - Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn, sanctioned by Russia for criticising its war in Ukraine, loaned his Oscar statuette to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday.

“It’s just a symbolic, silly thing,” Penn said, seated beside the Ukrainian leader at a ceremonial table and pressing his hand on his arm to emphasise his words as aides smiled and laughed. “When you win, bring it back to Malibu.”

Penn, 62, has won two Best Actor Oscars for his roles in the mystery drama Mystic River (2003) and the biopic Milk (2008).

Mr Zelensky presented Penn, who is making a documentary in Ukraine and marking his third wartime visit, with the Order of Merit honour for strengthening relations, backing Ukraine’s territorial integrity and helping to popularise the country, the president’s office said.