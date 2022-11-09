US actor Sean Penn visits Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, loans him an Oscar

KYIV - Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn, sanctioned by Russia for criticising its war in Ukraine, loaned his Oscar statuette to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday.
“It’s just a symbolic, silly thing,” Penn said, seated beside the Ukrainian leader at a ceremonial table and pressing his hand on his arm to emphasise his words as aides smiled and laughed. “When you win, bring it back to Malibu.”
Penn, 62, has won two Best Actor Oscars for his roles in the mystery drama Mystic River (2003) and the biopic Milk (2008).
Mr Zelensky presented Penn, who is making a documentary in Ukraine and marking his third wartime visit, with the Order of Merit honour for strengthening relations, backing Ukraine’s territorial integrity and helping to popularise the country, the president’s office said.
A video showed the two men on their way to view a plaque bearing Penn’s signature, dated Feb 24, the date of the Russian invasion, and set in the paving stones of an “Alley of Courage” Mr Zelensky inaugurated in August to honour friends of Ukraine.
Mr Zelensky, a former comedian and actor, said later in his nightly video address that Penn had been “doing everything to help us gather international support” ever since he visited the Ukrainian capital on the day of the invasion.
The alley, he said, was a sign of gratitude to prominent figures who defend freedom with Ukrainians, but also “a reminder to all future generations of our people that different people, forces and industries united for our victory”.
Other honourees named by Mr Zelensky included the presidents of the European Commission, Latvia and Poland, the prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia and Mr Boris Johnson, the former British prime minister. REUTERS