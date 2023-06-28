US actor David Corenswet cast as next Superman

LOS ANGELES - Rising American star David Corenswet will become the latest actor to don Superman’s famous red cape, director James Gunn confirmed on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, best known as the lead of Netflix series Hollywood (2020), will take on the iconic role for Superman: Legacy, due in 2025 from Warner Bros.

The news was first reported by various Hollywood trade publications, which also revealed that American actress Rachel Brosnahan, star of multiple Emmy-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (2017 to 2023), is set to play Superman’s love interest Lois Lane.

“Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people),” wrote Gunn, retweeting The Hollywood Reporter’s article.

Given Superman’s status in pop culture, the role is considered one of the most high-profile, and highly scrutinised, going in Hollywood.

Superman has previously been played on the big screen by late American actor Christopher Reeve, American actor Brandon Routh and, most recently, British actor Henry Cavill.

Cavill, star of superhero films such as Man Of Steel (2013) and Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016), briefly returned to the role for the post-credits scene of Black Adam (2022).

But last year, Warner – itself under new leadership after merging with Discovery – placed Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014 to 2023) director Gunn in charge of all movies tied to DC Comics superheroes, alongside Aquaman (2018) producer Peter Safran.

The duo were charged with revitalising the DC films, which have lagged at the box office in comparison to the rival, record-grossing Marvel superhero films, and have endured a series of recent duds including the recent movie The Flash (2023).

They quickly signaled a new direction for the franchise, and have been busy recasting the role of Superman since.

Corenswet’s other credits include Netflix series The Politician (2019), HBO drama We Own This City (2022) and horror flick Pearl (2022). AFP