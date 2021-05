SINGAPORE - A major karaoke chain in Singapore has decided to close all eight of its outlets here this month.

Manekineko, which is known for its vibrant and trendy rooms, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday (May 19). In it, the chain's management team said: "Karaoke Manekineko would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude and thanks to all customers who gave support to us. It is not goodbye; it is until we meet again."