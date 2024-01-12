Unpacking the tragedy of Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.
The year of 2023 ended on a shocking and tragic note for the South Korean entertainment industry when actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for playing a wealthy patriarch in the Oscar-winning film Parasite (2019), died of an apparent suicide at the age of 48 on Dec 27, 2023.
Lee was a well-respected and prolific star, both known for his versatile acting and clean, upstanding image. He was married to actress Jeon Hye-jin and shared two sons with her.
But in the two months leading up to his death, Lee suffered a dramatic fall from grace. News broke in October that he was being investigated for allegations of illegal drug use - something heavily stigmatised in South Korea. The scandal, which arose after a bar hostess reportedly claimed that Lee took drugs at her residence, had an immediate effect on Lee’s career. Even though investigations were ongoing, Lee was dropped from projects and several of his works which were slated for release were halted.
After several rounds of investigation, including a 19-hour long questioning the weekend before his death, Lee was found dead in his car next to charcoal briquettes.
In this episode of #PopVultures, host Jan Lee recaps Lee’s case and discusses the reported blackmail and extortion involved. She also examines why the scandal hit Lee so particularly hard and shares why some believe the police mishandled the case.
She also talks about other cases of drug investigation in South Korea involving celebrities like K-pop star G-Dragon and actor Yoo Ah-in and shares her own thoughts on the South Korean government’s push for a “war on drugs”.
Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) and Amirul Karim
Edited by: Amirul Karim
