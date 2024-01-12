Unpacking the tragedy of Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun

Lee was a well-respected and prolific star, both known for his versatile acting and clean, upstanding image. He was married to actress Jeon Hye-jin and shared two sons with her.

But in the two months leading up to his death, Lee suffered a dramatic fall from grace. News broke in October that he was being investigated for allegations of illegal drug use - something heavily stigmatised in South Korea. The scandal, which arose after a bar hostess reportedly claimed that Lee took drugs at her residence, had an immediate effect on Lee’s career. Even though investigations were ongoing, Lee was dropped from projects and several of his works which were slated for release were halted.

After several rounds of investigation, including a 19-hour long questioning the weekend before his death, Lee was found dead in his car next to charcoal briquettes.

In this episode of #PopVultures, host Jan Lee recaps Lee’s case and discusses the reported blackmail and extortion involved. She also examines why the scandal hit Lee so particularly hard and shares why some believe the police mishandled the case.

She also talks about other cases of drug investigation in South Korea involving celebrities like K-pop star G-Dragon and actor Yoo Ah-in and shares her own thoughts on the South Korean government’s push for a “war on drugs”.

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) and Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

Follow #PopVultures Podcast episodes here every month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWad

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaA

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaP

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Jan Lee on Instagram: https://str.sg/Jbxc

Read Jan Lee’s articles: https://str.sg/Jbxp

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!