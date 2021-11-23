Uncle Roger is coming to Singapore in June

London-based Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, best known for his Uncle Roger videos, will have a stand-up show at Capitol Theatre on June 15 next year.

The 30-year-old became popular last year when a clip of him giving a scathing review of BBC Food presenter Hersha Patel's method of cooking egg fried rice went viral. He has since done other humorous videos on his YouTube channel, including those showing him chastising celebrity chefs cooking other Asian dishes.

He has also appeared on television shows such as British series Mock The Week on BBC Two and Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club on ITV, as well as Stand Up Central and Roast Battle on Comedy Central.

He is the host of comedy podcast Haiyaa With Nigel Ng as well as Rice To Meet You, a podcast with Swedish-born Chinese comedienne Evelyn Mok.

The Singapore show is part of his global jaunt, Nigel Ng The Haiyaa World Tour, which includes performances in Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Japan.