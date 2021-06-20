Uma Thurman is reportedly dating Bloomberg Media CEO Justin B. Smith

NEW YORK - Actress Uma Thurman is said to be dating Bloomberg Media Group chief executive Justin B. Smith and the couple have been hosting elite gatherings together.

According to the New York Times, which reported on a party Mr Smith's threw at his upscale Washington, D.C., home earlier this month, Thurman was one of the guests, who included the Who's Who of the media industry.

The story listed the guests and added: "Also, the actress Uma Thurman, who is dating Mr Smith."

In a quote from the story, Thurman, 51, said: "Actually, I'm a news lover, I really appreciate people like Kaitlan."

She was referring to CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins, who was also in attendance at the party.

Thurman has not commented on the rumoured romance with Mr Smith, 51, who was named one of the 35 most powerful people in New York media by The Hollywood Reporter in 2019.

The Golden Globe winner was engaged to French financier Arpad Busson, 58, with whom she shares daughter Luna, eight, and was married to actor Ethan Hawke, 50, with whom she shares son Levon, 19, and actress daughter Maya Hawke, 22.

She was also married to actor Gary Oldman, 63, from 1990 to 1992.

The Kill Bill actress said in 2008 to InStyle magazine that she liked being married: "I crave structure. I've never had good habits or a formula for how to shape a day, a month, a life. I appreciate anything that makes me focus."