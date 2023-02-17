Zelensky urges film stars at Berlinale to take sides, support Ukraine

BERLIN - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged filmmakers to take sides in what he termed a battle between freedom and tyranny, drawing a parallel in his speech opening the Berlin Film Festival between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Berlin Wall.

Mr Zelensky recalled his own experience as an actor, urging colleagues to “break the fourth wall” by directly addressing their audiences.

“For many years, Potsdam Square was divided by the Berlin Wall,” he said via video link.

“Today, Russia wants to build the same wall in Ukraine: a wall between us and Europe, to separate Ukraine from its own choice for its future.”

Now in its 73rd year, the Berlinale owes its reputation as the most political of the main film festivals to its origins as a divided city on the front lines of the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the West.

Art could choose to take sides or remain neutral, which was tantamount to backing tyranny, said Mr Zelensky, whose experiences on the very first days of the invasion a year ago are the subject of a Sean Penn documentary, Superpower, that will premiere at the festival on Friday.

The festival’s opening gala was briefly interrupted by activists from Last Generation gluing themselves onto the red carpet in protest against environmental degradation.

Stars attending this year include director Steven Spielberg, musician Bono, and actors Fan Bingbing and Anne Hathaway, who was one of many shown blinking back tears as Mr Zelensky spoke.

Hathaway, who stars as a therapist whose own demons are as serious as any of her patients’ in Rebecca Miller’s She Came To Me, the festival’s opening film, hailed Mr Zelensky as a “hero of our time”.