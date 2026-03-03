Straitstimes.com header logo

UK rapper Ghetts jailed for 12 years for killing Nepali student in hit-and-run

Rapper Ghetts (left) - real name Justin Clarke-Samuel - pleaded guilty in December 2025 to killing 20-year-old Yubin Tamang.

PHOTOS: REUTERS, LONDON METROPOLITAN POLICE

  • British rapper Ghetts (Justin Clarke-Samuel) jailed for 12 years on March 3 for a fatal hit-and-run.
  • He killed Yubin Tamang, 20, by driving dangerously and over the drink-drive limit in north London.
  • Clarke-Samuel pleaded guilty in December to causing death and dangerous driving before the 2025 incident.

LONDON - British rapper Ghetts was jailed for 12 years on March 3 for killing a Nepali student in a hit-and-run while driving dangerously and over the drink-drive limit.

The award-winning artist, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, pleaded guilty in December to causing the death of 20-year-old Yubin Tamang in north London in 2025.

Clarke-Samuel, 41, also admitted an additional charge of driving his BMW M5 dangerously before the fatal incident.

Ghetts was nominated for the 2024 Mercury Prize for his fourth studio album On Purpose, With Purpose and won best male act at Britain's MOBO Awards in 2021.

The rapper has also collaborated with high-profile artists including Ed Sheeran.

Clarke-Samuel sat in the dock at London's Old Bailey as prosecutor Philip McGhee said he had been drinking before driving home dangerously, running red lights and travelling at nearly 70 miles per hour (112kmh). REUTERS

