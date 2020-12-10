Two concerts to mark the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth to be streamed online

Classical composer Ludwig van Beethoven will get a big birthday bash on the 250th anniversary of his birth.

The Grammy Award-winning American music producer Quincy Jones and German-British composer and pianist Max Richter will premiere new music to celebrate the occasion.

The Beethoven Anniversary Society announced this week that two concerts will be streamed online, as part of the BTHVN2020 festivities to celebrate the composer's birth.

On Dec 17, 3.30am (Dec 16, 8.30pm CET) Singapore time, audiences around the world can tune into Magenta Musik 360 and BTHVN 2020 websites free-of-charge for BeethovenNight Powered By Telekom - a concert by conductor Dirk Kaftan and Beethoven Orchestra Bonn, a symphony orchestra in based in Bonn, Germany, where Beethoven was born in 1770.

The concert will mark the world premieres of Ode To Joy, a composition by Jones and Opus 2020, a composition by Richter. The show will feature guests such as soul singer Joy Denalane, pianist Olga Pashchenko and cabaret artist Sarah Bosetti.

On Dec 18, 3.15am (Dec 17, 8.15pm CET) Singapore time, a top-notch cast of the renowned pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim and his West-Eastern Divan Orchestra will play in the Bonn Opera House. The programme includes Beethoven's 3rd Piano Concerto in C Minor op. 37 and the Symphony No. 5 in C Minor op. 67.

Audiences can catch the anniversary concert on BTHVN 2020, or the Google Arts & Culture YouTube channel.

The celebrations of BTHVN2020, a landmark year for Beethoven lovers, has been extended until September next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.