Two actors in Netflix series The Chosen One killed in road accident in Mexico

Raymundo Garduno Cruz (left) and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar were killed when a van carrying several members of the series' cast and crew reportedly crashed. PHOTOS: RAYGARDUNO12/INSTAGRAM, JORGEGC78/INSTAGRAM
Updated
Published
54 min ago

LOS ANGELES - Two actors from an upcoming Netflix series The Chosen One have died after a road accident last Thursday (June 16) near the show's filming location in the city of Santa Rosalia, Mexico.

Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar were killed when a van carrying several members of the series' cast and crew reportedly crashed and flipped, according to a report from entertainment portal Deadline.

It also quoted officials as saying six other crew members were injured in the crash in the desert, although it later updated the number to four.

They were reportedly in stable condition, although further details were not available.

Redrum, the film company running the production, has halted filming on the series about a 12-year-old boy who learns he's the returned Jesus Christ after surviving a freak accident.

It is based on the comic book series American Jesus by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, which was first published as Chosen in 2004.

Filming on the show began in April this year, althoughnews of the production was announced in 2018.

More On This Topic
Taiwan actor Aaron Yan speaks out after on-set accident kills two crew members
Thai actor Beam Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote dies suddenly in sleep at 25

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top