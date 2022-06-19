Two actors in Netflix series The Chosen One killed in road accident in Mexico

LOS ANGELES - Two actors from an upcoming Netflix series The Chosen One have died after a road accident last Thursday (June 16) near the show's filming location in the city of Santa Rosalia, Mexico.

Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar were killed when a van carrying several members of the series' cast and crew reportedly crashed and flipped, according to a report from entertainment portal Deadline.

It also quoted officials as saying six other crew members were injured in the crash in the desert, although it later updated the number to four.

They were reportedly in stable condition, although further details were not available.

Redrum, the film company running the production, has halted filming on the series about a 12-year-old boy who learns he's the returned Jesus Christ after surviving a freak accident.

It is based on the comic book series American Jesus by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, which was first published as Chosen in 2004.

Filming on the show began in April this year, althoughnews of the production was announced in 2018.