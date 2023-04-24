Twitter’s blue ticks mysteriously return – even for dead celebrities

NEW YORK – Confusion surrounding Twitter deepened over the weekend after a number of high-profile accounts saw their prized blue check-marks reinstated – even though some of their owners have been dead for years.

Celebrities and public figures took to the platform to deny having paid US$8 (S$10.70) a month for the coloured tick, despite labels stating the “account is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number”.

Unpaid, legacy blue ticks – which once conferred authenticity on accounts verified by the company – were removed last week as part of billionaire owner Elon Musk’s push to boost revenue.

“For the curious, I’m not subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t given anyone my phone number,” British fantasy author Neil Gaiman wrote.

British actor Ian McKellen said he is not “paying for the ‘honour’.” Even the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, which also received the blue mark, sought to clarify that it has “never subscribed and paid” for the service.