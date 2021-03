LOS ANGELES - Tune into the crime thriller Big Sky - about a truck driver kidnapping women in a remote mountain area - and you have a big juicy surprise waiting for you, says star John Carroll Lynch.

On the show, now streaming on Disney+, the 57-year-old - a prolific character actor who has starred in several seasons of American Horror Story (2014 to 2019) - plays Rick Legarski, a highway patrol officer with murky intentions.