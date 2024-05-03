Twilight Of The Warriors sets box office record in Hong Kong on May 1 opening day

Hong Kong film Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In is proving its might at the box office.

The crime action thriller grossed more than HK$5 million (S$865,000) in Hong Kong and over 130 million yuan (S$24 million) in China on its first day of release on May 1.

The movie achieved the biggest opening-day box office in Hong Kong in 2024 and the second-biggest opening-day box office for a Hong Kong film, behind the 2016 Hong Kong police procedural action film Cold War 2.

Set in the 1980s, the movie is directed by Soi Cheang and stars Louis Koo, Sammo Hung, Raymond Lam, Richie Jen and Aaron Kwok. Lam plays the troubled Chan Lok Kwun, who accidentally enters the Kowloon Walled City and works with a big shot named Tornado (Koo) to resist the invasion of the villainous Mr Big (Hung).

Other cast members such as Philip Ng and Jozev Kiu reportedly visited more than 10 cinemas in Kowloon and the New Territories to thank moviegoers, who greeted their presence with loud applause.

Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In is slated to open in Singapore cinemas in May. It will premiere in the Midnight Screening segment of 2024’s Cannes Film Festival, which takes place from May 14 to 25.