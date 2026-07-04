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Twice member Tzuyu covers Stefanie Sun’s First Day in Taiwan performance

Tzuyu performed four songs and a dance number during an hour-long set on the night of July 3.

Tzuyu, a member of girl group Twice, covered Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun’s hit song First Day in a performance in Taiwan on the night of July 3.

Local media outlets reported that it was the K-pop star’s first performance as a solo artist in her hometown.

She was the last performer to take the stage on the first day of Beer Rock Festival, a three-day event in Kaohsiung.

Other artists on the festival’s line-up include Mandopop singer Kimberley Chen, popular Taiwanese television show host and singer Jacky Wu, K-pop artist Rain and K-pop boy band Riize.

“I am a little nervous, but I am also very excited and happy to see the fans,” Taiwan-born Tzuyu told the audience, as quoted by broadcaster Formosa Television .

Wearing a white two-piece outfit, she performed four songs and a dance number during her hour-long set, which also included Run Away and Fly from her extended play Aboutzu (2024) , as well as Twice’s What Is Love? (2018).

First Day was the last song on her setlist, and Tzuyu urged the audience to sing along.

At the end of the performance, she waved to the fans and said: “Thank you, Kaohsiung! I’ll see you again!”

First Day was part of Mandopop star Sun’s ninth album, A Perfect Day (2005). It has since become a classic in Mandarin-speaking communities.

Aside from Tzuyu, other artists who have previously performed the song include Mandopop band Mayday , whose lead singer Ashin wrote the lyrics , and singers Aska Yang, Angela Zhang and Chen Linong.

This was not Tzuyu’s first Mandopop cover. On Valentine’s Day 2024, she surprised fans with a cover of LaLa Hsu’s I Dare You (2012) , which she posted on Instagram.