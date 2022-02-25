TVB suspends filming for five days due to pandemic

HONG KONG - Hong Kong broadcaster TVB has suspended filming of all drama productions for five days after several of its crew members and artistes were diagnosed with Covid-19.

Days after several crew members tested positive for the virus, actors Kalok Chow and Law Lok Lam also came down with Covid-19, Hong Kong's Oriental Daily News reported on Friday (Feb 25).

To prevent the possible spread of the virus in its studios, TVB has stopped the filming of all TV serials till Monday and ordered the disinfection of relevant sites.

Chow, 26, is concurrently filming several productions - Return and its prequel Dawn as well as long-running family drama Come Home Love: Lo And Behold (2017 to present).

His packed schedule has seen him shuttling between studios and sharing make-up rooms with other artistes, most of whom were not wearing face maskswhile getting their make-up done.

According to Oriental Daily News, Chow carried on with his work on Wednesday even though he was starting to display symptoms as he did not want to affect the filming schedule.

Law, his fellow actor in Come Home Love: Lo And Behold, also tested positive for Covid-19 preliminarily on Thursday.

Actor Ricco Ng, Chow's co-star in Return, recently posted on his Instagram Stories a photo of the latter looking tired in the make-up room, with the caption: "Hang in there, buddy."

Chow's other co-stars, including Roger Kwok, Mark Ma and Alice Chan, said they have tested negative so far.