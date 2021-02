LOS ANGELES - With its new season, the long-running police procedural NCIS hits a milestone few television series have: its 400th episode.

Debuting at 10pm on Feb 1 on Fox (Singtel TV Channel 330 and StarHub TV Channel 505) is the 18th season of the show, which follows a team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which is tasked with solving crimes involving American navy personnel.