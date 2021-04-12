TV hosts Danny Yeo and Dasmond Koh weigh in on Elvin Ng bullying saga

SINGAPORE - More Singapore celebrities have weighed in local actor Elvin Ng's allegations that he was bullied by Taiwanese actor Patrick Lee on the set of 2018 Mediacorp drama Gifted.

Television presenter Danny Yeo told Shin Min Daily News that Lee, 41, had shouted at him during the movie premiere of Imperfect (2012).

The Singapore crime film featured Lee alongside local actors such as Li Nanxing, Ian Fang and Edwin Goh; late Hong Kong actor Liu Kai Chi and Taiwanese actress Chiang Tsu-ping.

Yeo, who has hosted many press conferences and premieres involving major celebrities, said most stars are gracious and tactful towards him.

In all his years of hosting, Lee was the only artiste who yelled at him.

"It was in the cinema, and he yelled 'get out' at me in front of everybody," Yeo told the Chinese evening daily, adding that Lee was not holding a microphone.

Yeo recalled being dumbfounded and stunned. He felt embarrassed and wondered if he had misspoken or addressed Lee by the wrong name.

He said he could only smooth things over and continue to host the event.

He then apologised to the movie director Steve Cheng and Li, who was also the producer, after the event. Li told Yeo: "It's okay."

The saga took another twist on Monday after TV host Dasmond Koh commented on the incident on social media.

Koh, the co-founder of NoonTalk Media, mentioned an unhappy experience between Lee and actor Xu Bin, a NoonTalk artiste, while filming in Malaysia, without giving more details.

But Koh, 49, also asked Ng what happened between him and actress Angel Lim, another artiste under NoonTalk, on the set of 2019 drama Heart To Heart.

Koh did not give many details when he was approached by Lianhe Wanbao, but would only say Lim's emotions were affected by Ng's words and actions during filming, souring relations between them.

Koh said he has heard only one side of the story. "I'm not sure who is right and who is wrong. It might be a misunderstanding, or it might be Angel Lim who was immature at that time...I am willing to apologise on her behalf if it was her fault."

Ng has so far not commented on Koh's social media post.