Turning Red star's dad is Singaporean

The breakout star of animated feature Turning Red, Rosalie Chiang, has a Singapore connection - her father.

The 16-year-old newcomer, who was born in California, has a Singaporean dad and a Taiwanese mum.

While not much is known about her parents, Chiang has revealed that she has fond memories of visiting Singapore.

In an interview with entertainment website 8days.sg, she said: "When my family first travelled to Singapore for vacation, I immediately fell in love with the country, such a beautiful place."

"It's safe. The food is incredible. The sights are beautiful," she said, adding that her favourite local food is Hainanese chicken rice.

"I had so much pride to a point that when I watched a TV show or a movie that has the Merlion or other Singapore landmarks, I would go, 'Oh my God, I know that place.'"

In Turning Red, Pixar's first Asian-led feature, Chiang is the voice of Meilin, a Chinese-Canadian teen who turns into a giant red panda when she expresses strong emotions. Killing Eve (2018 to present) actress Sandra Oh plays Meilin's mother in the coming-of-age tale.