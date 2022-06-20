Tributes pour in for Malaysian singer-actress Adibah Noor

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian actress-singer Adibah Noor died at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday evening. She was 51.

The news was shared by actor AC Mizal on his Instagram. "My friend Adibah Noor has just passed away. Condolences from my family," he wrote.

His wife, Datin Emylia Rosnaida, also confirmed the news of Adibah's death, reported The Star.

"Yes, it is true that Adibah Noor passed away at the hospital. I got the news from (veteran singer) Datuk Zainal Abidin's wife as we are close friends with the late Adibah," she told mStar, The Star's Malaylanguage daily.

It is reported that Adibah was suffering from ovarian cancer.

Tributes poured in on social media from her friends and fans.

Kakiseni portal wrote: "Our condolences to family, friends of Adibah Noor, the nation's beloved singer, actress and host. She made us laugh, she made us cry, but most importantly, she made us feel with her films and music. She's special and an irreplaceable person."

Actress Susan Lankester told The Star: "She was an incredibly talented person. She could sing, she could act and, to top it all off, she was incredibly kind.

"She appreciated you as a person and whenever I bumped into her she was always ready to greet you with a hug, smile and you would feel the warmth of her gentle energy. She will be missed."

On Facebook, Malaysian artiste Namewee said he was shocked to find out that Adibah had died.

"It's still hard for me to accept the fact... I'm really honoured and proud to have you in my movie - Nasi Lemak 2.0," he wrote in English, followed by a sentence in Malay: "Malaysians will always miss Sister Noor."

On Twitter, fan @alep wrote: "Adibah Noor was one of few Malaysian artists who can do everything. Singing, acting, hosting. Giving her whole heart in everything she does. "

