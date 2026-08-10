Trial opens for ex-gang leader charged with Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder

Duane Davis during a calendar call and motion hearing for his upcoming trial on murder charges in the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, at Clark County District Court, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Aug 4.

– Jury selection is due to begin on Aug 10 in the murder trial of a former street gang leader accused of masterminding the drive-by shooting death of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur three decades ago in Las Vegas, a long-unsolved crime that became a seminal moment in rap music history.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 63, is charged in Clark County, Nevada, with a single count of murder by use of a deadly weapon. He has pleaded not guilty. Davis is accused of leading a group of men to kill Shakur, 25, one of rap’s most commercially successful and influential artistes, in a 1996 drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip.

The killing heightened the image of violence permeating hip-hop culture and its lyrics during “gangsta” rap’s golden age, stoking the infamous East Coast-West Coast rap feud of that era.

Police said after Davis’ 2023 arrest that he was a long-time suspect in the killing, but that investigators lacked sufficient admissible evidence to charge him until he began implicating himself in a series of public statements.

The trial before Judge Carli Kierny is expected to run for up to six weeks in a downtown Las Vegas courthouse. It may feature testimony from Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight, a former rap mogul who was with Shakur the night he was slain and is now serving a 28-year prison sentence on an unrelated voluntary manslaughter conviction.

The ‘shot caller’

The authorities have described Davis as the “shot caller” of a hurried plot to avenge the beating of his nephew by Shakur and members of his entourage inside the MGM Grand casino in Las Vegas the night of Sept 7, 1996.

The violence at the casino allegedly stemmed from hostility between two Los Angeles-area street gangs – the South Side Compton Crips, of which Davis was the self-described leader, and Mob Piru, which police say was associated with Knight and Death Row Records. They were in Las Vegas to see a world heavyweight title boxing match between Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon.

Davis allegedly obtained the murder weapon and handed it off to two other men in the rear seat of a white Cadillac as they rode around looking for Knight and Shakur’s car following the brawl.

Shots were fired when Davis and the others caught up with Knight and Shakur’s vehicle. Shakur was struck four times and died in a hospital six days later. Knight, who had been driving, suffered a minor injury from a bullet fragment that grazed his head.

Cold case heats up

The murder investigation grew cold for nearly three decades, but police said the case was reinvigorated in 2018 by statements Davis made to various media outlets about his involvement in the shooting.

Davis said in interviews and in his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, that he was riding in the front passenger seat of the Cadillac and had handed the gun to one of the two men sitting behind him, according to police.

But neither Davis’ account nor the authorities have said who is believed to have actually fired the gun at Shakur. The other men in the Cadillac with Davis have all since died.

Under Nevada law, Davis can be charged with murder if he took part in the crime without pulling the trigger.

In his book, Davis wrote that he was long considered a suspect in the murders of Shakur and a rival rapper, Christopher Wallace, who performed as The Notorious B.I.G. under the New York-based Bad Boy Entertainment label and was shot dead in Los Angeles in March 1997.

Although the Wallace killing remains unsolved, there has long been speculation that he was gunned down in retaliation for Shakur’s killing months earlier. REUTERS