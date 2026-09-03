Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Travis Kelce’s new Ohio home has neighbours buzzing with excitement about Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (in a file photo from Sept 2024) were photographed having lunch in a picturesque town not far from Cleveland Heights in 2025.

BRATENAHL, Ohio – On most days, the regulars at the members-only Shoreby Club would not have paid much mind to another private jet buzzing along the Lake Erie waterfront.

But on Sept 2, seemingly everyone in Bratenahl had heard that the little Ohio village – population estimate 1,400 – was about to become population 1,402.