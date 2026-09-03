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Travis Kelce’s new Ohio home has neighbours buzzing with excitement about Taylor Swift

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (in this file photo from September 2024) were photographed having lunch in a picturesque town not far from Cleveland Heights last summer.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (in a file photo from Sept 2024) were photographed having lunch in a picturesque town not far from Cleveland Heights in 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Jessica Contrera

  • Travis Kelce bought a US$5.35 million historic lakefront home in Bratenahl, Ohio, joining a wealthy community used to celebrity residents like athletes and actors.
  • Neighbours are excited about Taylor Swift's part-time move, hoping the couple will join local events and appreciate the scenic lake views.
  • Bratenahl has a rich history as a retreat for the elite, with Kelce planning increased security to protect privacy from paparazzi and fans.

AI generated

BRATENAHL, Ohio – On most days, the regulars at the members-only Shoreby Club would not have paid much mind to another private jet buzzing along the Lake Erie waterfront.

But on Sept 2, seemingly everyone in Bratenahl had heard that the little Ohio village – population estimate 1,400 – was about to become population 1,402.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.