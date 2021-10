For his latest album Rasa (Feel), veteran singer-songwriter Ramli Sarip assembled his personal list of the finest musicians in Singapore.

His 23rd album is his first to be mostly recorded here since 1986's Bukan Kerana Nama (Not For The Name). The 69-year-old has spent the last few decades largely performing and working on music projects in Malaysia and Indonesia, but has been in Singapore since February last year after the pandemic put a stop to travel.