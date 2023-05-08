Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts to hold world premiere in Singapore on May 27

SINGAPORE - Sci-fi action movie Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts will hold its world premiere at Marina Bay Sands on May 27, two weeks ahead of its theatrical release on June 8.

Tickets to the premiere’s red carpet and screening will be offered to winners of a fan art contest, to be held from now till May 21. The theme of the contest is “Autobots, Maximals, Roll Out”.

For details, visit the Facebook events page here.

According to a press release from the film’s distributor UIP, the red carpet - a “public fan event under the stars” - will feature director Steven Caple Jr. as well as showrunners and producers Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian.

They will be joined by leads Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, and supporting actor Tobe Nwigwe.

The press release quotes American actress Fishback, 32, as saying: “We have heard all about the amazing Transformers fans and this beautiful city that recently hosted Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal, and I can’t wait to see what you have got in store for us.”