Train Dreams, The Secret Agent nab Spirit wins to boost Oscars campaigns

(From left) Brazilian cinematographer Adolpho Veloso, producer Marissa McMahon, Australian actor Joel Edgerton, director Clint Bentley and producer Teddy Schwarzman pose with the awards for Train Dreams during the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb 15.

HOLLYWOOD - American period drama Train Dreams took home the Spirit Awards win for Best Feature on Feb 15, as both it and Brazilian political thriller The Secret Agent gathered momentum ahead of the Academy Awards.

The Secret Agent notched Best International Film as its team hopes to win in the same category at the upcoming Oscars, capping Hollywood’s awards season.

The annual Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony celebrates only movies made for less than US$30 million (S$37 million).

Train Dreams, American director Clint Bentley’s adaptation of the 2011 novella by late American writer Denis Johnson, follows a railroad worker and the transformation of the American northwest across the 20th century.

The film won three of its four categories, also grabbing wins for Best Director and Best Cinematography.

The movie’s lead, Joel Edgerton, however, did not take home Best Lead Performance, which went to Australian actress Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. Byrne has been nominated for Best Actress for the same film at the Oscars in March.

Train Dreams producer Teddy Schwarzman told AFP the film “is a singular journey, but it hopefully helps bring people together to understand all that life entails: Love, friendship, loss, grief, healing and hope”.

Train Dreams will compete in four categories at the Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Cinematography.

Big win for Brazil

After The Secret Agent nabbed Best International Film, director Kleber Mendonca Filho hailed the win as one that hopefully “gives more visibility to Brazilian cinema”.

The film follows a former academic pursued by hitmen amid the political turmoil of Brazil under military rule in the 1970s.

The Secret Agent prevailed on Feb 15 over contenders including Spain’s rave-themed road trip movie Sirat, with both films competing for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars.

The Secret Agent will also be up for Best Picture, Best Actor for Wagner Moura and Best Casting.

Brazilian director Kleber Mendoca Filho, winner of the Best International Film award for The Secret Agent, holds his award during the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb 15. PHOTO: REUTERS

Brazil’s I’m Still Here won Best International Feature at the Oscars in 2025.

Other Spirit winners on Feb 15 included Lurker - for Best First Feature and Best First Screenplay. Sorry, Honey nabbed Best Screenplay and The Perfect Neighbor scored Best Documentary Feature.

The Academy Awards will be presented on March 15. AFP