Totally Spies cartoon series to feature Singapore in Season 7

SINGAPORE – Totally Spies – a cartoon series featuring a girl group of spies – is back again for its seventh season. This time, the series has been set in Singapore.

The series is centred on the spy activities of teenage girls Sam, Alex and Clover, and their new boss Zerlina Lewis, who work for the World Organization of Human Protection, known as Woohp, to conduct secret missions in order to save the world from catastrophes.

Aired in more than a hundred countries, the cartoon famously features the girls using high-tech spy gadgets installed in make-up items, such as a hand-held mirror that is actually a device for communication.

In its Season 7 YouTube trailer, a scene shows the bayfront view of Singapore’s Central Business District featuring iconic landmarks such as the Marina Bay Sands integrated resort, ArtScience Museum and Singapore Flyer.

The trailer also shows Zerlina telling the three young heroines about the emergence of “strange and frightening creatures all over Singapore”.

Season 7 premiered on May 12 on France TV network Gulli. It will be shown internationally on Cartoon Network and Discovery kids on a later date, which has not been announced yet.

Previous seasons featured locations such as France, England, India, the United States, Africa, China, Canada and Saudi Arabia. This appears to be the first time that Singapore has been used as a location.