Totally Spies cartoon series to feature Singapore in Season 7

The seventh season of Totally Spies is set in Singapore and first premiered in France on May 12. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM TOTALLY SPIES/YOUTUBE
Vihanya Rakshika
Correspondent
Updated
May 14, 2024, 02:16 PM
Published
May 14, 2024, 01:39 PM

SINGAPORE – Totally Spies – a cartoon series featuring a girl group of spies – is back again for its seventh season. This time, the series has been set in Singapore.

The series is centred on the spy activities of teenage girls Sam, Alex and Clover, and their new boss Zerlina Lewis, who work for the World Organization of Human Protection, known as Woohp, to conduct secret missions in order to save the world from catastrophes.

Aired in more than a hundred countries, the cartoon famously features the girls using high-tech spy gadgets installed in make-up items, such as a hand-held mirror that is actually a device for communication.

In its Season 7 YouTube trailer, a scene shows the bayfront view of Singapore’s Central Business District featuring iconic landmarks such as the Marina Bay Sands integrated resort, ArtScience Museum and Singapore Flyer.

The trailer also shows Zerlina telling the three young heroines about the emergence of “strange and frightening creatures all over Singapore”.

Season 7 premiered on May 12 on France TV network Gulli. It will be shown internationally on Cartoon Network and Discovery kids on a later date, which has not been announced yet.

Previous seasons featured locations such as France, England, India, the United States, Africa, China, Canada and Saudi Arabia. This appears to be the first time that Singapore has been used as a location.

Apart from Totally Spies, other cartoon series have also featured Singapore.

In 2021, popular Indian cartoon series Chhota Bheem released a season that took place in Singapore. In the episodes, the main characters, children on an overseas trip to Singapore, explored the island city state and immersed themselves in the local culture.

The Totally Spies cartoon series was first aired in November 2001 and has since become a global hit with the launch of book series, games and movies.

The Straits Times has reached out to the producers and director of the show for comments.

More On This Topic
Design News: Gardens by the Bay’s night sakura display and Powerpuff Girls’ 25th anniversary
Snaking queue outside Ion Orchard on launch of Snoopy-themed MoonSwatch

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top