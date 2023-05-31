Topping the original film with Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse was a lot of pressure, say creators

LOS ANGELES – The wildly inventive Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018) was the first animated feature in the Spider-Man franchise.

The coming-of-age tale saw Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) being bitten by a radioactive spider, taking over the mantle of Spider-Man and discovering a web of parallel universes, each with its own hero.

The film grossed more than US$384 million (S$519 million), won the Best Animated Feature Oscar and near-universal praise for its daring blend of hand-drawn and computer animation.

Which makes it a tough act to follow for Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the 47-year-old American writers behind the much-anticipated sequel Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday. It features the voices of Moore along with Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae, Jake Johnson and Daniel Kaluuya.

Lord and Miller – who wrote and directed the animated hit The Lego Movie (2014) and comedy film 21 Jump Street (2012) – spoke to The Straits Times and other media at a press day for the follow-up.

Miller says: “Part of the joy of the first movie is it looks and feels like nothing you’ve ever seen, so the sequel can’t just be the same thing again because then it isn’t something you’ve never seen.

“So, that challenge was a lot of pressure. How do we do something that feels as surprising as the first one was and pushes us into new places?”

This instalment – the prelude to a third film, Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse, out in 2024 – has Miles discovering a society of Spider-People in charge of protecting the integrity of the “multiverse” of parallel dimensions.

Although it reunites him with his crush Gwen Stacy (Steinfeld) – who in her universe is Spider-Woman – it leads to a disagreement over how to defeat an emerging threat.

All the universes and spider-heroes mean a smorgasbord of new characters, cultures and animation styles, but the story remains emotionally grounded throughout, says Lord, who also wrote the first film.

“No matter how wild the movie gets or how crazy it looks, because it’s rooted in character and relationships, the audience goes there,” he adds.