Top 10 Movies

Updated
Published
4 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

2. (1) Sonic The Hedgehog 2

3. (2) Morbius

4. (5) Everything Everywhere All At Once

5. (7) Bad Guys

6. (-) Man On The Edge

7. (3) The Batman

8. (4) Jujutsu Kaisen: Zero

9. (6) Peenak 3

10. (-) Vietnamese Horror Story

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

2. (1) Sonic The Hedgehog 2

3. (3) The Lost City

4. (6) Everything Everywhere All At Once

5. (-) Father Stu

6. (2) Morbius

7. (4) Ambulance

8. (5) The Batman

9. (-) K.G.F: Chapter 2

10. (7) Uncharted

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 21, 2022

