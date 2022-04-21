Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore
2. (1) Sonic The Hedgehog 2
3. (2) Morbius
4. (5) Everything Everywhere All At Once
5. (7) Bad Guys
6. (-) Man On The Edge
7. (3) The Batman
8. (4) Jujutsu Kaisen: Zero
9. (6) Peenak 3
10. (-) Vietnamese Horror Story
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore
2. (1) Sonic The Hedgehog 2
3. (3) The Lost City
4. (6) Everything Everywhere All At Once
5. (-) Father Stu
6. (2) Morbius
7. (4) Ambulance
8. (5) The Batman
9. (-) K.G.F: Chapter 2
10. (7) Uncharted
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com