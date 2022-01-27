Top 10 Movies

Updated
Published
4 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. (2) The King's Man

3. (-) Reunion Dinner

4. (3) Scream

5. (4) Sing 2

6. (5) Till We Meet Again

7. (6) House Of Gucci

8. (7) G Storm

9. (9) The Matrix Resurrections

10. (10) West Side Story

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (2) Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. (1) Scream

3. (3) Sing 2

4. (-) Redeeming Love

5. (5) The King's Man

6. (4) The 355

7. (6) American Underdog

8. (-) The King's Daughter

9. (8) West Side Story

10. (9) Licorice Pizza

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 27, 2022, with the headline Top 10 Movies. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top