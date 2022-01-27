Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. (2) The King's Man
3. (-) Reunion Dinner
4. (3) Scream
5. (4) Sing 2
6. (5) Till We Meet Again
7. (6) House Of Gucci
8. (7) G Storm
9. (9) The Matrix Resurrections
10. (10) West Side Story
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (2) Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. (1) Scream
3. (3) Sing 2
4. (-) Redeeming Love
5. (5) The King's Man
6. (4) The 355
7. (6) American Underdog
8. (-) The King's Daughter
9. (8) West Side Story
10. (9) Licorice Pizza
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com