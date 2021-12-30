Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. (-) The Matrix Resurrections

3. (-) Sing 2

4. (3) Till We Meet Again

5. (2) Encanto

6. (-) The Wolf And The Lion

7. (7) Clifford The Big Red Dog

8. (4) The French Dispatch

9. (-) Silent Night

10. (8) Schemes In Antiques

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. (-) Sing 2

3. (-) The Matrix Resurrections

4. (-) The King's Man

5. (-) American Underdog

6. (3) West Side Story

7. (-) A Journal For Jordan

8. (14) Licorice Pizza

9. (2) Encanto

10. (-) '83

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

