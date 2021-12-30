Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. (-) The Matrix Resurrections
3. (-) Sing 2
4. (3) Till We Meet Again
5. (2) Encanto
6. (-) The Wolf And The Lion
7. (7) Clifford The Big Red Dog
8. (4) The French Dispatch
9. (-) Silent Night
10. (8) Schemes In Antiques
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. (-) Sing 2
3. (-) The Matrix Resurrections
4. (-) The King's Man
5. (-) American Underdog
6. (3) West Side Story
7. (-) A Journal For Jordan
8. (14) Licorice Pizza
9. (2) Encanto
10. (-) '83
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com