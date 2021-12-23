Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. (1) Encanto
3. (2) Till We Meet Again
4. (6) The French Dispatch
5. (4) Ghostbusters: Afterlife
6. (3) Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City
7. (7) Clifford The Big Red Dog
8. (8) Schemes In Antiques
9. (5) Eternals
10. (-) Delicious
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. (2) Encanto
3. (1) West Side Story
4. (3) Ghostbusters: Afterlife
5. (-) Nightmare Alley
6. (4) House Of Gucci
7. (-) Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1
8. (5) Eternals
9. (7) Clifford The Big Red Dog
10. (6) Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com