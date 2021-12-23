Top 10 Movies

Updated
Published
December 23, 2021 at 5:00 AM

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. (1) Encanto

3. (2) Till We Meet Again

4. (6) The French Dispatch

5. (4) Ghostbusters: Afterlife

6. (3) Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City

7. (7) Clifford The Big Red Dog

8. (8) Schemes In Antiques

9. (5) Eternals

10. (-) Delicious

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. (2) Encanto

3. (1) West Side Story

4. (3) Ghostbusters: Afterlife

5. (-) Nightmare Alley

6. (4) House Of Gucci

7. (-) Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1

8. (5) Eternals

9. (7) Clifford The Big Red Dog

10. (6) Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

