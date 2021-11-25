Top10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Ghostbusters: Afterlife
2. (1) Eternals
3. (3) Venom: Let There Be Carnage
4. (2) The Battle At Lake Changjin
5. (4) No Time To Die
6. (5) The Addams Family 2
7. (-) Belle
8. (7) Dune
9. (6) Don't Breathe 2
10. (-) The Deep House
- Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Ghostbusters: Afterlife
2. (1) Eternals
3. (2) Clifford The Big Red Dog
4. (-) King Richard
5. (3) Dune
6. (5) Venom: Let There Be Carnage
7. (4) No Time To Die
8. (8) The French Dispatch
9. (7) Belfast
10. (6) Ron's Gone Wrong
- Information from www.boxofficemojo.com