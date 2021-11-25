Top10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Ghostbusters: Afterlife

2. (1) Eternals

3. (3) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

4. (2) The Battle At Lake Changjin

5. (4) No Time To Die

6. (5) The Addams Family 2

7. (-) Belle

8. (7) Dune

9. (6) Don't Breathe 2

10. (-) The Deep House

  • Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Ghostbusters: Afterlife

2. (1) Eternals

3. (2) Clifford The Big Red Dog

4. (-) King Richard

5. (3) Dune

6. (5) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

7. (4) No Time To Die

8. (8) The French Dispatch

9. (7) Belfast

10. (6) Ron's Gone Wrong

