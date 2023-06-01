T.O.P confirms he has left K-pop boy band BigBang

SEOUL – Singer-rapper T.O.P has confirmed that he is no longer a part of BigBang, one of South Korea’s most enduring boy bands.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the 35-year-old shared a video of him working on a tune, as well as a photo with the words “Still making my music”.

His 16 million followers on the platform flooded the comment section of the post over the next few days, asking if he was still in the band.

In his reply on Wednesday to a comment, he wrote in English in all caps: “I’ve already withdrawn.”

In a separate comment, he said: “I’ve already told you guys that I’m leaving and I’m now facing a new chapter in my life since last year.”

The 35-year-old – who made his debut with Taeyang, 35, Daesung, 34, G-Dragon, 34, and Seungri, 32, in 2006 – left their long-time agency, YG Entertainment, in February 2022 but continued to be in the band.

At the time, the agency said he would still be “a part of BigBang’s activities whenever possible”.

The band made their comeback in April 2022 – minus Seungri who left the band in March 2019 after a scandal involving drugs and prostitution – after a hiatus of four years with a chart-topping single, Still Life.

As news spread that BigBang was now down to three members, some fans left heartbroken and angry messages on his post, while others wished him well.

In response to a commenter asking if he would be making a comeback, he replied, again in English in all caps: “Solo.”