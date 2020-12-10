Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) The Diam Diam Era

2. (2) The Croods: A New Age

3. (3) The Witches

4. (-) Violet Evergarden: The Movie

5. (4) Number 1

6. (-) Breakout Brothers

7. (-) Dear Tenant

8. (5) Honest Thief

9. (-) Find Your Voice

10. (-) Tenet

Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) The Croods: A New Age

2. (-) Half Brothers

3. (2) Freaky

4. (-) All My Life

5. (7) Elf

6. (3) The War With Grandpa

7. (5) Come Play

8. (4) Let Him Go

9. (6) Honest Thief

10. (-) Die Hard

Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 10, 2020, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 